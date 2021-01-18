Sunday, Jan. 17
At approximately 11:40 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car vs deer accident just north of 180th Street along Highway 150. The driver of the 2002 Buick, Carlie M. Rueber, 20, of Strawberry Point, was traveling north when a deer ran into the roadway and was struck. No one was injured in the accident and the vehicle was considered a total loss.
Monday, Jan. 18
At approximately 5:12 a.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary in progress at the Tiger Hawk Car Wash in West Union. A Fayette County Deputy arrived on scene and after a short foot pursuit took the suspect, Shane Slick, 29, of Arlington, into custody. He was charged with burglary third degree, possession of burglary tools, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with official acts, and criminal mischief. He is being held at the Fayette County Jail awaiting an initial magistrate appearance.