Monday, June 8
At 11 p.m. Terrel O’Merra, 59, of Mississippi, was taken into custody on a warrant for burglary 1st degree. He is being held at the Fayette County Jail in lieu of $100,000 cash only bond.
Wednesday, June 10
At approximately 11:30 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office arrested James Gregory Langreck, 28, of Waucoma, on a valid Bremer County warrant for probation violation (original charge: failure to comply with sex offender registry). Langreck was transported to the Fayette County Jail and later transferred to the Bremer County. Langreck is held on a $5,000 cash only bond pending an initial appearance before a magistrate.
Thursday, June 11
Fayette County Sheriff’s Office arrested Eduardo Trevino, 39, of Cedar Rapids, on a valid Fayette County warrant for probation violation (original charge: manufacturing marijuana). Trevino was transported to the Fayette County Jail where he is being held on a $10,000 cash only bond pending an initial appearance before a magistrate. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office.