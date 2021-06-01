Tuesday, June 1
At approximately 4 a.m. Robert Messer, 54, of West Union, was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant for violation of pretrial release. The original charge was child endangerment. He is being held at the Fayette County Jail on no bond. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.
Sunday, May 30
At approximately 8:13 a.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a hit-and-run property damage accident at Skip-Away Campground in Clermont. Robert Bernard Steffen, Jr. was leaving the campground at approximately 3:30 a.m. May 30 and driving a black 2015 Dodge Ram when he struck a gray 2015 Ford Fusion which was legally parked and unoccupied, causing minor damage estimated to be less than $1,000. Steffen was later located at a hotel in Clermont and interviewed about the incident. There were no injuries reported.
Friday, May 28
At 6:28 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle accident at Highway 18 and Rose Road north of Hawkeye. Deputies found a Fed Ex truck driven by Tyler M. Ledesma, 27, of Cedar Falls was traveling west on Hwy 18 when a back tire came off the truck and struck a 2013 Ford Escape driven by Kathryn M. Patterson, 79, of West Union. No injuries were reported, but damage to the vehicles were estimated to be over $4,000. Hawkeye Fire assisted at the scene.