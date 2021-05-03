Sunday, May 2
At 12:08 a.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a vehicle rollover on X Avenue south of Highway 93, near Sumner. Dalton James Ray Dudley, 18, of Sumner, had been driving southbound in a 2008 Ford Focus when he lost control and entered the west side ditch. Dudley received minor injuries and was taken to the Sumner Hospital prior to Deputy’s arrival. The vehicle received approximately $3,000 in damage. Dudley was issued a citation for failure to maintain control.
Saturday, May 1
Sheriff’s Deputies were called to Palace Road (Highway 150) at 45th Street just north of Oelwein, for a vehicle engulfed in flames. A 1969 Chevrolet El Camino was along the shoulder of 45th Street with fire damage. Wade Stevens, 45, of Hazleton, told deputies he was southbound on Palace Road when he noticed smoke coming from the hood of the vehicle. Stevens pulled over and discovered the vehicle to be on fire. It was discovered the carburetor started on fire spreading to the rest of the vehicle. Stevens received minor injuries to his hand. The vehicle was a total loss.