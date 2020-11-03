Saturday, Oct. 31
At approximately 10:10 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of a vehicle rollover in the town of Westgate on south Cass Street. Deputies found a black 2006 Ford F150 pickup, which appeared to have been traveling south, upside down in the south ditch. The driver had fled the scene leaving a passenger. The passenger was transported to Mercy One in Oelwein for minor injuries. After further investigation, multiple witnesses identified the driver as Jaide Donald Schultz, 28, of Oelwein. Schultz was located the next day and was issued citations for failure to maintain control, failure to provide proof of financial liability – accident, and reckless driving. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Westgate Ambulance and Westgate Fire Department.
At approximately 12:30 a.m. a Fayette County Deputy stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. Penny Hanson, 53, of Elgin, was arrested and charged with operating while intoxicated 1st offense. She was held at the Fayette County Jail awaiting her initial appearance.
Sunday, Nov. 1
At 12:45 a.m. a Fayette County Deputy stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. Travis Bennett, 32, of Cedar Rapids, was arrested and charged with operating while intoxicated 2nd offense. He was held at the Fayette County Jail awaiting his initial appearance.
At 1:57 p.m. Fayette County Deputies were called to a semi rollover just north of 10879 D Ave. A white 2018 Freightliner pulling a 2013 Neville trailer was found on its side. The content of the trailer was identified as fertilizer, which had spilled into a stream. Clete Christianson, 61, of Elgin, was the driver of the Freightliner owned by Nutrien Ag Services out of West Union. Christianson was traveling southbound on D Avenue when he over corrected the steering wheel causing the trailer to tip over. The tractor and trailer skidded across the centerline ending in the east ditch. Due to chemicals spilling into the stream, the Iowa DNR was called in to investigate and assist in the cleanup. The Fayette County Sheriff’s office was assisted by Arlington Fire and EMS, along with Emergency Management Services and Iowa DNR.