Saturday, Jan. 2
At 3:27 p.m. Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to 3229 30th Street, rural Lamont, on a report of a domestic assault. Dustin Lavern Heine, 24 of Lamont, was subsequently arrested and charged with simple domestic abuse assault (simple misdemeanor). Heine was transported to the Fayette County Jail and held for an appearance with magistrate judge.
At around 9:17 p.m. Fayette County Deputies were called near the 5,000 block of Great River Road in reference to a car vs. deer accident. Upon arrival it was discovered that Kayla Sue Stevenson of Cedar Rapids, was traveling westbound in her 2008 Nissan Altima, when she struck a deer that was crossing the roadway. Minor possible injuries were reported by a passenger of the vehicle and the vehicle sustained an estimated $1,500 in damages.