Saturday, May 22
At approximately 11 p.m. Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies took Allyssa Garrison, 26, of Clermont, into custody on a warrant from the Department of Corrections. Garrison was placed on escape status from the West Union Residential Facility earlier. She is being held at the Fayette County Jail on no bond. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol.
At 1:04 p.m. Michele Ann Hayes, 57, of Dunkerton drove to the Fayette County Jail to visit an inmate. A check of Hayes driver’s license showed it was suspended. Hayes was arrested for driving while license suspended and booked into the Fayette County Jail.
Friday, May 21
At approximately 8:24 a.m. Fayette County Deputies and Iowa State Patrol Troopers were dispatched to a disturbance at a residence in Hawkeye. Nathan Gary Lutgen, 42, of Hawkeye was arrested and transported to the Fayette County Jail. Lutgen was charged with 2nd offense domestic abuse assault.