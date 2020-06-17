Friday, June 12
At 10:02 p.m. a Fayette County Deputy came upon a vehicle vs. deer accident on 130th Street near J Avenue; approximately one mile south of Fayette. Katlin Ann Armbrecht, 23, of Eldora, was traveling westbound in a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu when she struck a deer in the traveled portion of the roadway. No injuries were reported. The Chevrolet sustained approximately $3,000 in damage.
At 10:19 p.m. a Fayette County Deputy came upon a vehicle vs. deer accident on Highway 150 near 165th Street; approximately one mile north of Fayette. Daniel Dean Andersen, 27, of Jesup, was traveling southbound in a 1997 Chevrolet Monte Carlo when he struck a deer in the traveled portion of the roadway. No injuries were reported. The Chevrolet sustained approximately $1,500 in damage.
Monday, June 15
At 10:06 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a car vs deer accident on Highway 18 approximately two miles west of West Union. Kyle L. Wuzer, 33, of West Union, was traveling east when a deer entered the roadway and struck the front of his 2007 Chevrolet Silverado pickup. His vehicle sustained approximately $2,000 in damages. No injuries were reported in this accident.