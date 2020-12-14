Dec. 11-14
Friday, Dec. 11
At 10:28 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle accident on Harding Road near Garden Road, about four miles northeast of West Union. A 2011 Dodge Durango operated by Blaine Everman, 28, of Elgin, lost control and left the roadway before re-entering the roadway and striking a 2012 GMC Yukon XL operated by Stacie Cooper, 46, of Waukon. Both vehicles are considered a total loss. There was a passenger who sustained minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to Palmer Hospital In West Union. Another passenger identified as Amy Baker, 40, of Hawkeye, was arrested for interference with official acts. She was held at the Fayette County Jail for an initial magistrate appearance. The accident remains under investigation and more charges are expected.
Saturday, Dec. 12
At 10:56 a.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle accident at the intersection of Hemlock Road and Heron Road, near Fayette. John Kevin Frey, 68, of Fayette was driving south on Heron Road when he came to the intersection of Hemlock Road, where he lost control due to weather conditions, and slid into the ditch with his 2020 Chevrolet Silverado. The vehicle rolled onto its side when it came to rest, causing $10,000 worth of damage. No injuries were reported, and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Fayette Ambulance, Fayette Fire Department and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
Monday, Dec. 14
David Matthews, 32, of Fort Atkinson, was taken into custody on an arrest warrant for violation of parole. He is being held at the Fayette County Jail on no bond. Fayette County was assisted by the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office.