Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Log

A West Union man and his passenger were not injured when the van he was driving left the roadway and went into a ditch north of Hawkeye early Wednesday evening.

 Photo courtesy of FCSO

Wednesday, Dec. 30

At approximately 2:50 a.m. Fayette County Deputies took Cody Reisner, 37, of Oelwein into custody on a warrant for violation of parole. He is being held at the Fayette County Jail on a no bond hold.

At approximately 5:18 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle in the ditch on Rose Road and 230th Street just north of Hawkeye. Upon arrival, a 2005 Honda Odyssey van was found in the east ditch. The driver of the vehicle was Cory O’Dell, 31, of West Union. Both the driver and passenger were not injured The vehicle did not sustain any damage due to the accident. This accident remains under investigation.

Tags

Trending Food Videos