Tuesday, March 2
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a semi in the ditch along W51 north of Bighorn Road, approximately two miles north of Wadena. The driver of the 2016 Freightliner, Randy L. Miller, 67, of Elgin, was traveling south when he swerved to miss a deer and struck the guardrail and the bridge causing approximately $20,000 damage to the semi. Miller was transported by private vehicle to an area hospital where he was treated and released. The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Wadena Fire Department. The accident remains under investigation.