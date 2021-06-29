Friday, June 25
At 1:30 p.m., Brandon Lee Fox, 21, of Oelwein, drove to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office to pick up an inmate who was being released. It was discovered that Fox had a suspended Iowa driver’s license, but he fled the scene before a deputy arrived. Deputies located Fox’s vehicle being driven by Makayla Rose Cox, 21 of Oelwein, at the intersection of Hwy. 150 and 190th Street. Further investigation found Cox to have a barred driver’s license. A passenger in the vehicle, Kurtis Wayne Shasteen, 32, of Oelwein was also wanted out of Fayette County for a probation violation. The three subjects were arrested taken to the Fayette County Jail. Shasteen and Fox were also charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Thursday, June 24
At about 12:27 a.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call of a domestic disturbance on Pearl Street in Westgate Bryce Jared Kugel, 30 of Westgate, was arrested and charged with domestic abuse cssault-impeding flow of air (aggravated misdemeanor) and child endangerment (aggravated misdemeanor). Kugel was transported to the Fayette County Jail.
Wednesday, June 23
At about 5 a.m., Albert Scroggins, 30, of McGregor, was arrested and charged with driving while license barred. He is being held at the Fayette County Jail.