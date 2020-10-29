Wednesday, Oct. 28
At approximately 3:45 p.m. Fayette County Deputies were called to Prairie View Residential Care facility, 18569 Lane Road, in reference to an assault. Deputies completed an investigation and subsequently arrested Trevor T. Carroll, 20, of Fayette, on a valid Black Hawk County warrant for failure to appear (original charge of operating while intoxicated first offense) and transported him to the Fayette County Jail. Additionally, Dallas Michael James, 25, of Fayette, was charged with simple assault and issued a summons to appear in court.