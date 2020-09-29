Sept. 27-29
Sunday, Sept. 27
Deputies were called to 18267 R Ave in Hawkeye, for a car vs deer. Penny Teepe 60, of Hawkeye, had struck a deer that entered the roadway from the west ditch running into the front end of Teepe's vehicle. No injuries were reported, and the vehicle sustained an estimated $1,500 damage. Fayette County Sheriff's office was assisted by Hawkeye Fire.
Monday, Sept. 28
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle accident at Stone Street and Larrabee Street in Clermont. Michelle McGiboney, 29, of West Union, was traveling north on Larrabee Street in a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze. McGiboney stopped at the stop sign at Stone Street and turned left in front of a 2007 Chevrolet truck traveling west on Stone Street driven by Eugene Moore, 62, of Wadena. The two vehicles collided causing damage which disabled both vehicles. Both drivers were treated for minor injuries sustained. McGiboney was cited for failure to yield upon entering a through highway and no proof of insurance—accident. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Clermont Fire & Ambulance, Rodas Chevrolet Towing, and Moss Service Center Towing.
Luke Lembke, 32, of Clermont, was arrested on a Fayette County warrant for failure to appear—gathering where controlled substances are used. Lembke was transported to the Fayette County Jail and is being held on $10,000 bond.