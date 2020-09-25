Friday, Sept. 25
At 8:36 a.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Main Street and Mill Street in Elgin. A 1999 International semi/trailer driven by Michael Fannon, 57, of Edgewood ran a stop sign at the intersection and collided with a 2016 Dodge Ram pickup driven by Duane Strong, 87, of Elgin. The semi sustained around $2,000 worth of damage, and the Dodge truck sustained around $6,000 worth of damage. No injuries were reported. Michael Fannon was cited for failure to obey a stop sign.