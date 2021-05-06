Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Thursday, May 6

At approximately 2:30 a.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office took Christina Jones, 49, of Fredericksburg, into custody on an active arrest warrant. She is being held at the Fayette County Jail on $2,500 bond. Fayette County was assisted by the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office.

Monday, May 3

At 6:23 p.m. Fayette County Deputies located and arrested Kevin Lane Mclaughlin, 65, of West Union, on a valid Fayette County warrant for failure to appear. Mclaughlin was held at the Fayette County Jail with a $5,000 cash only bond.

Tags

Trending Food Videos