Thursday, May 6
At approximately 2:30 a.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office took Christina Jones, 49, of Fredericksburg, into custody on an active arrest warrant. She is being held at the Fayette County Jail on $2,500 bond. Fayette County was assisted by the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office.
Monday, May 3
At 6:23 p.m. Fayette County Deputies located and arrested Kevin Lane Mclaughlin, 65, of West Union, on a valid Fayette County warrant for failure to appear. Mclaughlin was held at the Fayette County Jail with a $5,000 cash only bond.