Thursday, Aug. 20
A Fayette County Deputy found a suspicious vehicle parked at Westgate Fireman’s Park along Highway 3; approximately four miles south of Westgate at 11:45 p.m. Thursday. The driver, Ashley Lyn Rochford, 36, of Hawkeye, was arrested for possession of controlled substance 3rd offense – methamphetamine (D Felony), possession of controlled substance 1st offense – marijuana (serious misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor), unlawful possession of prescription drug (serious misdemeanor), and operating while intoxicated 2nd offense (aggravated misdemeanor). Rochford was transported to the Fayette County Jail and awaits an initial appearance before a magistrate judge.