Tuesday, April 20
At approximately 8:30 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a roll-over accident in the 15000 block of X Avenue, just outside of Sumner. Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived on scene and conducted an investigation. The driver of the vehicle, Jayme Michael Steege, 48, of Sumner, was northbound on X Avenue when he lost control of the 1994 Ford Ranger he was operating. Steege was located at a residence nearby and arrested for driving while suspended, possession of drug paraphernalia, no proof of insurance, and failure to maintain control, all simple misdemeanors. A passenger in the vehicle, Carrie Lynn Christi, 44, of Sumner, was also arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Christi and Steege were taken into custody and transported to Fayette County Jail, to await initial appearances. The pickup was considered a total loss. Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Sumner Police Department.