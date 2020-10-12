Saturday, Oct. 10
At approximately 2:53 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an U.T.V. (utility terrain vehicle) accident at 11391 50th St., just west of K Avenue (W33), involving two juveniles. One of the juveniles was airlifted from MercyOne Oelwein to University of Iowa Hospitals with serious injuries while the other was transported to MercyOne Oelwein. The investigation into the incident is ongoing by the Iowa State Patrol and Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. Assisting at the scene was Fayette Ambulance, MercyOne Ambulance, and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.