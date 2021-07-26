Friday, July 23
At about 11:49 p.m., a deputy arrested Angela A Gray, 44, of Arlington, on a Black Hawk County arrest warrant for failure to serve jail time. Gray was arrested and transported to the Fayette County Jail where she was held and later released to Blackhawk County.
Saturday, July 24
At about 9:30 p.m. Fayette County 911 took a report of a disturbance at Elgin Tap. Deputies arrested Jamie Levendusky 47, of Oelwein, on a charge of simple assault. She was transported to Fayette County Jail.
At 11:52 p.m. a deputy was notified that an inmate being processed into the jail had marijuana. Gina L. Helwig, 34, of Praire Du Chein, Wisconsin, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor), possession of marijuana (serious misdemeanor) and introduction of drugs to a correctional facility (Class D felony). Helwig was held waiting her initial appearance.
Sunday, July 25
At 1:18 a.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a motor vehicle that had rolled on Hwy. 18 near Garden Road. Upon deputies arrival the driver had fled the scene. The driver of the 2006 Chevy Cobalt, a 16 year old male, was later located and was cited for failure to maintain control. The vehicle was considered a total loss.
At about 11:30 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious activity in Maynard. The individual was located at Twin Bridges Park. Cassandra Renee Brackin, 27, of Readlyn was wanted on an escape warrant for walking away from the West Union residential facility and there was no bond. In addition to the warrant Brackin was charged with providing false information (simple misdemeanor) and two counts of aid and abet to the violation of a no contact order. Zachary Neal Moser, 31, of Waverly was also located and stopped while attempting to leave. He was charged with driving while license suspended and two counts of violating a no contact order all simple misdemeanors. Moser also had three out standing warrants for his arrest, two were from Bremer County for Violating a no contact order bond was set in the amount of $1,500. The third warrant was for probation violation from Buchanan County and bond was set in the amount of $5,000. Both Moser and Brackin were arrested and transported to the Fayette County Jail where they were held. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol.