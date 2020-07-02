Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Thursday, July 2

At approximately 4:07 a.m. Fayette County Deputies arrested Roger Steadman, 53, of Arlington on a warrant for controlled substance violation. He is being held at the Fayette County Jail on $10,000 bond.

