Thursday, July 2
At approximately 4:07 a.m. Fayette County Deputies arrested Roger Steadman, 53, of Arlington on a warrant for controlled substance violation. He is being held at the Fayette County Jail on $10,000 bond.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-283-2144 or email circ@oelweindailyregister.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$9.99
|for 31 days
|6 Months
|$59.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$119.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Thursday, July 2
At approximately 4:07 a.m. Fayette County Deputies arrested Roger Steadman, 53, of Arlington on a warrant for controlled substance violation. He is being held at the Fayette County Jail on $10,000 bond.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Mainly clear. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Mainly clear. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Plentiful sunshine. High 88F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind: ESE @ 6mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 56%
Wind Chill: 87°
Heat Index: 92°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ESE @ 5mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 85°
Heat Index: 90°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: E @ 5mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 85°
Heat Index: 89°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: E @ 4mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 65%
Wind Chill: 82°
Heat Index: 86°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 4mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: 78°
Heat Index: 78°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 4mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 4mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: ENE @ 3mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 74°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NE @ 4mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NE @ 4mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NE @ 4mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: NE @ 3mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the latest local and national news.