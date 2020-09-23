Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Tuesday, Sept. 22

A Fayette County Deputy arrested Kaben Schmelzer of Oelwein on a valid Fayette County arrest warrant for the charge of stalking. Schmelzer was transported to the Fayette County Jail and held on a $5,000 bond.

