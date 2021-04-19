Saturday, April 17
At 4:31 p.m. Fayette County Deputies were called to the 16,000 block of Lincoln Road to a two-vehicle accident. Elizabeth J. Meyer, 26, of Fayette, was traveling southbound on Lincoln Road in a 2016 Ford F150. Meyer was slowing to make a left-hand turn when a 2008 GMC Sierra operated by Dru T. Kueker, 28, of Stanley, who was also traveling southbound, collided with Meyer’s vehicle. Minor injuries were reported. Kueker’s vehicle was deemed a total loss. The incident remains under investigation.
At 8:22 p.m. Fayette County Deputies were called to a car vs. deer accident near Nature Road (county road B44) and Oak Road, approximately four miles southeast of St. Lucas. A 17-year-old male was traveling westbound in his 2010 Chevrolet Malibu when he struck a deer, which was crosing the roadway. Minor injuries were reported and the vehicle was deemed a total loss.
Sunday, April 18
At 7:01 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office began to take calls of a suspicious male near the 12,000 block of Lynx Road, north of 220th Street to the west of West Union. Deputies located the male matching the description near the area of M Avenue and 210th Street and identified him as Zachary Neal Moser, 31, of Waverly. After an investigation, Moser was arrested and held at the Fayette County Jail on outstanding warrants for failure to appear on the original charges of public intoxication and violation of no contact order. He was held on a $2,500 cash only bond.