Sunday, March 14
At approximately 3:30 p.m. Fayette County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop in the 100 block of Ninth Avenue Southwest in Oelwein. After an investigation, Jodie Marie Wakeford, 44, of Oelwein, was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance first offense - methamphetamine, a serious misdemeanor, driving while suspended, possession of drug paraphernalia, no proof of insurance, and failure to wear safety belt, all simple misdemeanors. Wakeford was taken into custody and transported to Fayette County Jail, where she was held for an initial appearance.