Sunday, June 21
At approximately 5:35 a.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of a vehicle in the ditch on Harding Road near Garden Road; approximately three miles east of West Union. Floriberta Valenzo Morales, 30, of West Union, was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Suburban K1500 eastbound when she entered the north ditch and rolled her vehicle multiple times. No injuries were reported. The Chevrolet is considered a total loss. Valenzo Morales was cited for failure to maintain control. The West Union Fire Department and TriState Ambulance assisted at the scene.
At approximately 5 a.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of a vehicle in the ditch on Kornhill Road near D Avenue; approximately two miles west of Wadena. Elizabeth Sue Wedo, 60, of Elgin, was driving a red 2019 Chevrolet Impala LT 4door eastbound when she entered the south ditch. No injuries were reported. The Chevrolet sustained approximately $5,000 in damage. Wedo was cited for failure to maintain control.