An Oelwein man suspected of forging checks from a deceased woman’s account and leading authorities on a high-speed chase on V-68 in October, was arrested Monday near Arlington after allegedly fleeing again, this time on foot.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reports that it was alerted around 6:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, that Ryan William Eickhoff, 31, was at a gas station in Arlington.
Eickhoff had active warrants out for him from Fayette, Chickasaw and Buchanan Counties, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
Eickhoff had already fled on foot by the time deputies arrived in the area, but he was later spotted in an open field about two miles southwest of Arlington off of E Avenue. Deputies pursued Eickhoff, cornering him within a wooded area. He was then apprehended without incident.
Eickhoff’s warrants were for felony forgery and felony eluding charges.
A Fayette County warrant issued Oct. 22 was linked to a series of alleged forgeries.
He is accused of using checks from an account of a Bremer County woman who died at least five years ago to make purchases of $132.54 and $91.55 on Oct. 10 from an Arlington convenience store, and $106.38 on Oct. 11 and $139.32 on Oct. 13 from a Waucoma convenience store, according to criminal complaints.
He is charged with three counts of class D felony forgery and his bail is set at $10,000 cash or surety.
Another Fayette County warrant was issued Thursday, Oct. 31, after Eickhoff was charged with felony eluding. He is accused of fleeing in a 2010 Chevrolet Impala southbound of V-68 after a deputy attempted a traffic stop because of active felony warrants and Eickhoff driving on a suspended license.
Eickhoff fled at speeds above 100 mph, and the chase was called off for safety reasons, according to the criminal complaint.
His bail in the eluding case is an additional $10,000 cash or surety.
He will be represented by court-appointed counsel.
Sheriff Marty Fisher in the news release thanks all citizens who contacted the Sheriff’s Office with information pertaining to the suspect.
More charges are pending.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol.