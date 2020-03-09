DES MOINES — On Sunday, Governor Kim Reynolds confirmed the first three reported cases of coronavirus in Iowa.
Reynolds, flanked by public health and emergency management officials, called a rare Sunday news conference to give updates about the virus.
The Governor said the three reported cases are in Johnson County. She says the individuals were all on an Egyptian cruise.
The cruise that the three individuals were on ran from Feb. 17 to March 2. The individuals returned home on March 3.
Iowa health officials said one of the individuals is between 41 and 60 years old. The other two individuals with COVID-19 are between 61 and 80 years old. Two of the individuals have underlying health conditions. Non required hospitalization. They are all recovering in isolation at home.
“The state of Iowa has been coordinating plans across state agencies, including a partial activation of the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC), to protect the health of Iowans and assess our operational needs. While these are the first cases, it may not be the last and it’s why Iowans must continue to practice safe habits like hand washing and staying home from work when sick,” said Gov. Reynolds. “My team is engaged through the President’s Coronavirus Task Force, led by Vice President Mike Pence, as well as the nation’s governors to work collaboratively to limit the spread of COVID-19.”
Health officials will work to determine who the three individuals had contact with since they returned.
The Iowa Department of Public Health has monitored 40 people to date and tested 17, 15 of which came back negative.
This comes just over a week and a half after the state epidemiologist told state lawmakers that the risk to Iowa remains low.
The virus has infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally, although most people who have contracted the virus since December have now recovered.
No additional or special precautions are recommended for Iowans beyond the simple daily precautions to combat the flu including washing hands frequently, covering coughs and sneezes, and staying home when ill. It is currently flu and respiratory disease season, and IDPH recommends getting the flu vaccine. Influenza activity is widespread in Iowa and as long as flu viruses are circulating, it’s not too late to receive the vaccine.
For more information about novel coronavirus, visit https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus. In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1.