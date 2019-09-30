HAZLETON — The crew at Fontana Park are setting up a giant slingshot there hoping to make a splash – literally.
From 1-3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 19, the park in Hazleton will host its Pumpkin Plunge and Paddle, a friendly family competition.
Participants will select a pumpkin and sling-shot it into Fontana Lake, paddle out to retrieve it and then paint a face on it. The sum of a target score for the plunge, a time score for the paddle and a creativity score for the painting will determine the winners.
The best total score will receive a one night cabin stay.
Second place gets a one night
camping stay.
Third place gets a $15 gift shop certificate.
Participants get to take their painted pumpkins home.
The registration fee of $6 per pumpkin.
Organizers expect participants will come and go throughout the event, so winners will be announced at the end of the day and need not be present to win.