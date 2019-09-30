Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Pumpkin slingshot

A boy takes aim with a pumpkin slingshot in this example of the set up coming to Fontana Park Oct. 19.

HAZLETON — The crew at Fontana Park are setting up a giant slingshot there hoping to make a splash – literally.

From 1-3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 19, the park in Hazleton will host its Pumpkin Plunge and Paddle, a friendly family competition.

Participants will select a pumpkin and sling-shot it into Fontana Lake, paddle out to retrieve it and then paint a face on it. The sum of a target score for the plunge, a time score for the paddle and a creativity score for the painting will determine the winners.

The best total score will receive a one night cabin stay.

Second place gets a one night

camping stay.

Third place gets a $15 gift shop certificate.

Participants get to take their painted pumpkins home.

The registration fee of $6 per pumpkin.

Organizers expect participants will come and go throughout the event, so winners will be announced at the end of the day and need not be present to win.

