HAZLETON — A “Trails, Tech and Treats: Birding” challenge is set up at Fontana Park for people to improve knowledge in local bird identification mainly by sound.
Grab your family and your smartphone, to participate in Tech, Trails, and Treats – Birding with Buchanan County Conservation.
The challenge begins by the dam at the main shelter at Fontana Park, with the trail set up on the paved bike trail. There will be multiple QR codes along the hike to scan. A QR code can be scanned with a smartphone. After scanning there will be a sound of a bird that you should listen for while on the hike at Fontana Park.
There will be six stops along the way with a quiz and survey at the end.
Trails, Tech, and Treats – Birding will last until July 23. The next challenge will start Friday, July 24, with location and topic to be determined.