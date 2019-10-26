Fontana seeking fruit donations for animals

HAZLETON — Buchanan County Conservation Naturalist Sondra Cabell reports the Fontana wild animal display is taking donations of extra apples, pears and pumpkins that area residents may have in abundance.
“We know that there are some of you who have apple trees or pear trees and more than you are able to use. We are looking for both – especially ones that we can store for a month or so as we continue to use them for our animals,” Cabell said.
The apples and pears are used to feed the skunk, raccoons, fox, coyote, and bison. Persons are asked not to bring badly bruised or rotten fruit as they cannot be used up fast enough to keep other fruit from rotting as well.
Apples and pears can be delivered during nature center hours, 8 a.m.-noon Mondays and Tuesdays; 8 a.m.-noon and 1-4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays; 1-4 p.m. on weekends. Boxes or feed sacks work well. If reusing plastic shopping bags, please double bag and tie the tops together.
The nature center can also take pumpkins that have not been frozen and are not rotten to feed bison.