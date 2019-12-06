When faced with a potentially life-threatening illness, having friends, family and loved ones close by helps buoy one against the fears and uncertainties that accompany. It’s a circle of comfort to many.
For Erika Penhollow Hempstead, that circle of comfort will have to stretch more than 1500 miles over the next three months, as she seeks integrative treatment for metastatic stage 4 cancer in her spine and lymph nodes. The treatment, which combines therapies with conventional medicine in a comprehensive plan, will focus not only on the disease, but also the whole human being, mind, body and spirit.
It won’t be an easy journey for the 1999 Oelwein High School grad, but one she is looking forward to with hope, faith and kicking her healing journey into high gear. Perhaps the most difficult part of the program, aside from being away from her husband Travis and 3 daughters, Macee, Harper and Brielle, will be the significant cost since integrative care treatments are not being covered by insurance. Travis reports initial costs are estimated at between $100k and $200k depending on the recommended treatments for Erika’s specific cancer make up.
Erika and Travis live in Center Point with their 3 daughters. Her extended family includes her parents Nancy and Royce Penhollow, and grandmother Virginia Rueber, all of Oelwein.
On the local front, family members are helping raise funds through donation containers placed at several Oelwein businesses including Ma and Pa’s Diner, Mona’s Firepit, Pizza Ranch, Van Denover’s Jewelry and Leo’s Italian Restaurant. In addition, an account, “Erika’s Journey,” has been established at Community Bank of Oelwein.
Family members hope that former classmates and friends will contribute to help Erika with the expenses to be incurred in her journey for better health.
Erika was initially diagnosed with cancer in April 2017, following the birth of their youngest child Brielle. She underwent treatments and thought the cancer was gone. The illness set Erika on a relentless path of research and seminars, as well as classes to become a certified health and nutrition coach so that she could help as many people as possible become healthier.
All was well until shortly before Halloween this year when she was hospitalized for stomach issues. A lesion was discovered on her spine and her 39th birthday was celebrated Nov. 10, while recovering from two biopsies. With the results signaling the cancer had returned, Erika researched for treatments to give her time and the healthy life she has worked so hard for.
Envita Medical Center was chosen because it provides some of the best integrative cancer treatments in the world, according to Travis’ Facebook post under Erika’s Journey. Travis and Erika will begin the 24-hour drive to Scottsdale on Sunday, Dec. 8. He will stay with his wife while she receives a new port, and he will then fly home to be with their daughters, leaving her with a vehicle for transportation.
Travis noted that through professional contacts from his entertainment and events business, Erika will have a place to stay while she is away from her family. He added they decided not to go with a fundraising site because sometimes extensive fees are taken from donations. He asks that everyone like and follow the Facebook page, share links to updates and help with donations to get Erika the treatment she needs.