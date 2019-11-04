Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation is purchasing Clover Woods Camp and Retreat Center from the Iowa 4-H Foundation, according to a news release issued Monday from the organization
Stretching 1,011 acres along the Des Moines River in Boone County, in addition to the cabins and facilities used by the campers, the camp contains high-quality oak-hickory woodlands, more than a dozen miles of hiking trails, stunning views of the Des Moines River Valley and ancient Native American burial mounds.
The Iowa 4-H Foundation, which has run the camp since the 1940s, listed the camp for sale in late September, citing declining attendance and a desire to support other 4-H programming around the state. The camp was split into 12 parcels for the sealed-bid sale.
Protecting the camp’s natural resources was INHF’s first priority, as was keeping the property whole. As such, INHF made an offer on the entire property and came to an agreement with the 4-H Foundation board late last week.
“There aren’t many places like this in central Iowa, especially ones that offer such outstanding wildlife habitat, outdoor recreation opportunities and water quality benefits,” the INHF news release says. “We look forward to working with our public and private partners to envision the future of Clover Woods, including ownership, management and the most appropriate public use, and to sharing more with you about this special place.”