Free social media training for Iowa’s Farmers Markets

POSTVILLE — Today’s farmers markets need a strong social media presence to reach customers. But market managers and vendors who are busy growing their markets and products struggle to grow their social media skills at the same time. Local food system professionals are addressing this need by offering free social media coaching in 2020.
The Boost Social Media Coaching Program is a free, seven-month opportunity for farmers market managers and vendors in Iowa to receive one-on-one assistance in effectively using social media to promote their market or business. The program — a collaboration between Iowa Valley RC&D (Amana) and Northeast Iowa RC&D (Postville) — is in its second year.
In 2019, nine market managers and 10 market vendors completed the program with participation regionally focused in Northeastern and Eastern Iowa, including Decorah, Cedar Rapids and Iowa City.
Now accepting applications for 2020, the Boost program will expand its geographic reach to welcome participants from across the state.
Over seven months (March-September), participants work one-on-one with a social media coach to learn how to leverage social media as a tool to promote their markets or products, attract new customers, demonstrate economic value, and build community. The program covers content strategy; photography and videography; brand messaging; tagging, hashtags, and collaboration; engagement; and implementing a social media plan into a business operation.
“Social media is an easy-to-use, cost-effective medium to reach a wide audience of current and potential customers,” says coach Josh Dansdill. “This program is about meeting managers and vendors where they are at and setting realistic timelines for sustainable change. Maybe it’s setting a goal to post a photo every Tuesday or maybe it’s collaborating with the other market vendors to maximize reach.”
There is no cost to participate in the Boost Social Media Coaching Program. Interested farmers market managers and vendors can apply at iowavalleyrcd.org/boost.
Applications are due by 11:59 p.m., Sunday, March 1, and applicants will be notified by March 9 regarding acceptance.
Iowa Valley RC&D and Northeast Iowa RC&D have been developing and implementing innovative programming to enhance Iowa’s farmers markets for a decade. In addition to one-on-one social media coaching, they are also hosting free group trainings across Iowa. Trainings have already been held in Independence, Coralville, Decorah, Ottumwa, and Waterloo — with upcoming trainings in Davenport and Clear Lake. More information can be found at iowavalleyrcd.org/boost.
The Boost program and the regional trainings are supported by a USDA Farmers Market Promotion Program grant.
For questions or more information, contact Boost Social Media coaches Josh Dansdill, Northeast Iowa RC&D, josh@northeastiowarcd.org, 563-864-7112 or Jessica Reuter, Iowa Valley RC&D, reuter@ivrcd.org, 319-622-3264.