Buchanan County Fair will host a fish and chicken fry on Friday, Jan. 29, according to a social media event. Serving will be curbside pickup only from 4:30-7 p.m. at the fairgrounds, 204 12th St. NE, in Independence. Cost is $10 per adult, $5 for children ages 5-10, and kids under 5 eat free. Sides are baked beans, baked potato, coleslaw, dinner roll and dessert.

