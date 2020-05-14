Awardees to pursue medical
careers
Friends of MercyOne of Oelwein are able to award scholarships each year due to the generosity of the late Lewis and Bernice Warren who set up the initial funds. Including the scholarships being awarded this May, the hospital Friends, formerly known as Mercy Hospital Auxiliary, have awarded 92 scholarships 1961.
Normally, the scholarships are awarded during the annual May Tea, at which awardees are honored with their families at the special event. However, the coronavirus pandemic caused the tea to be canceled this year. Friends of MercyOne of Oelwein encourage family and friends of the two recipients to send congratulations to them, recognizing their contributions to school programs, community, and family, as they go forward to careers in a chosen medical field.
This year it is privilege to announce the selection of two students, each of whom will receive a scholarship in the amount of $500. They are Sarah Pech, a senior at Starmont High School and Alexis See, a senior at Oelwein High School.
Sarah plans to attend Mount Mercy University to receive her Bachelor of Science in Nursing and a Master’s degree to best prepare for a successful career in health care. She also will be working part-time at the university on a project known as “The Green Bandana Project,” which benefits those with mental health issues. Her summer breaks will involve working as a Certified Nursing Assistant in a hospital or nursing home setting. Her goal after graduation is to seek a job as a geriatric nurse and eventually become a nurse administrator.
Her school activities include: honor roll, National Honor Society, Student Council, Student Leadership Team, FFA Chapter President, DECA, Spanish Club, volleyball, basketball, track and field.
Sarah has been involved with many community service organizations and has received the following honors and achievements: President’s Volunteer Service Award, Certificate of Excellence from Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, Governor’s Volunteer Service Award, Lion’s Club Student of the Month, Honorable Mention for basketball and Second Team All-Conference for track and field.
Sara’s personal interests are spending time with family, visiting area nursing homes, playing sports, water skiing and hiking, along with helping at her parents’ farm.
Sarah is currently working as a Certified Nursing Assistant at the Good Neighbor Society in Manchester.
Her parents are Mike and Tina Pech, and she has two siblings, Emily Sargent and Nathan Pech.
Alexis plans to attend the University of Iowa to study Human Physiology and Pre-Medicine. She plans on graduating from University of Iowa in three years, as she is transferring in enough college credits to have one year of schooling done. Alexis then plans on attending Des Moines University to obtain a Doctorate in Podiatric Medicine. Her goal is to become a podiatrist, with an emphasis in foot and ankle surgery.
Her activities and community service include: volleyball, golf, Student Rotarian, Student Council, National Honor Society, Silver Cord Volunteer Program (120 hours of volunteer hours), FFA Member, Oelwein Community Food Truck Volunteer, CPR and First Aide Certified, Iowa American Legion Auxiliary Girls State, Annual/Yearbook Editor, Oelwein Sharks Swim Team timer, RSVP, Business Professionals of America, Dance Marathon volunteer, concession stand worker, volleyball summer camp coach/volunteer, PTO Movie Night worker and volunteer 5th grade volleyball coach.
Alexis has received the following honors and awards: NEIA Conference Honorable Mention for volleyball, IA Girls’ High School Athletic Union Distinguished in Academic Achievement Award, Most Responsible Award and Utility Award for volleyball, FFA Greenhand Degree and “Whatever It Takes Award,” which is awarded to students with the best character, respect and accountability.
Alexis currently is employed by Grandview Health Care Center as a Certified Nurse Aide and also helps at Holt Portrait Design as a photographer assistant.
Her parents are Nathan and Kristi See, and she has three siblings, Noah, Jackson and McKinzie.
Friends of MercyOne of Oelwein congratulats Sara Pech and Alexis See and wish them the best of luck with their medical/health careers.
This year’s scholarship committee members were: Sheila Bryan, Barbara Ferrari, Barbara Sanders, Mary Jo Snitker and Carol Tousley.