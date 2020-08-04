We live in times of uncertainty and confusion. What are we supposed to do when facing situations that are overwhelming? There is Good News: GOD IS WITH US! When you find yourself lost and out of sorts, come to Jesus and share your heart’s concerns. He knows that you are struggling, and He works in your behalf to give you His peace. All you have to do is ask for His help. Jesus is always there for those who follow Him. You will face adversity, and go through trials and tribulations, but you do not go through it alone. Jesus reminds us: “Lo, I am with you always.”
The apostle Paul shares what it means to be in fellowship with the Holy Spirit.
“Be like--minded, having the same love, being one in spirit and purpose Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit, but in humility consider others better than yourselves. Each of you should look not only to your own interest, but also to the interest of others.” Philippians 2:2-4 Let’s take that in for a moment. We show love, dignity, and respect for others, as we are guided by the Holy Spirit. Words to live by as we interact with the world around us.
Paul then relates how we should model Jesus. “Your attitude should be the same as Christ Jesus: Who, being in very nature God, did not consider equality with God something to be grasped, but made Himself nothing, taking the very nature of a servant, being made in human likeness.” Philippians 1:6-7 We live in precarious times. Nothing is as it was, and all of us are changing from within. Each of us are struggling with something, and we need God to see us through these ever-changing times. Love others as Jesus loves you, so they can see a living, loving, vibrant Savior living in and through you.
Christians are called to bear witness that God is with us. Paul came from a religious background in which religious rulers lorded themselves over others, and showed disdain and lack of respect for people who were not part of their inner circle.
Ask God to help you make a difference in Jesus’ Name. Seek to model the heart of a servant, as we point others to an amazing Savior Who loves them as no one else can.
Jesus sees you for who you are, and He works to make you better. On the other hand, satan works to make people bitter. Show the love of Jesus to the people you travel with, and watch hate and discontent take a back seat to God’s perfect love in Jesus.
From my heart to yours,
Pastor Dave Byrd, First Baptist Church