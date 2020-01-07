The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a West Union Police cruiser at 7:33 a.m. Monday.
According to the Sheriff’s report, Cody Michael Durnan, 19, of West Union pulled out from an alley in front of a West Union Police Dodge Charge driven by Chief Paul Bechtold. The police vehicle could not stop in time and collided with Durnan’s 2003 Pontiac Grand Am.
An investigation determined Durnan’s windows were frosted over and he could not see well enough when he pulled out in front of the police vehicle. There was approximately $1,500 damage to the Durnan vehicle and $1,000 damage to the police car. Durnan was charged with failure to yield upon entering a through roadway.