Christmas Reflections, a fundraising meal is being planned to help maintain the German American Museum, Library and Family History Center in St. Lucas. On Saturday, Dec. 12, members of the St. Lucas Historical Society will provide the traditional meal as a curbside pick-up dinner from 3:30-7:00 p.m. at the Museum located at 212 E. Main St. in St. Lucas.
The dinner is a ‘Hot Beef Sundae" featuring beef brisket in gravy with homemade mashed potatoes with a cheese garnish, topped with a cherry tomato. Each carry-out dinner also includes coleslaw, fresh carrots in sauce, homemade dinner rolls and a special dessert box of Christmas goodies (homemade Christmas cookie, holiday bar, and a Belgian chocolate).
Proceeds from the dinner will be used to fix a leaky roof at the museum.