Recently, Gov. Kim Reynolds took action and signed a proclamation recognizing the week of Sept. 21 as Emergency Management Appreciation Week across the state.
Reynolds’ proclamation noted the timeliness of pausing and appreciating those who have dedicated their time to help Iowa recover from disasters. In 2020 alone, Iowa has faced the COVID-19 pandemic, a massive derecho storm system, tornadoes, and flooding. Following the derecho storm, emergency managers across the state have been on the ground working tirelessly to help communities survey the damage and get on the path toward recovery. These same emergency managers have responded to 45 federally declared disasters in Iowa over the last 30 years.
Emergency managers are key to helping communities prepare for disasters before they strike. From training to implementing processes to be used during disasters, county emergency managers work day in and day out to ensure their communities are prepared for any disaster that may strike.
Iowa Emergency Management Association (IEMA) members continuously work with first responders, jurisdictional executives, and legislators to improve the condition of disaster preparedness in Iowa.
IEMA remains persistent in their advocacy efforts to extend the state’s Back to School sales tax holiday to include the purchase of disaster preparedness supplies in an effort to ensure families have the tools and supplies needed to be self-sufficient during any disaster they may face.
IEMA supports expanding the tax-free holiday to include items such as portable generators, batteries, first aid kits, radios, and any other items that would be vital to Iowans during an emergency situation. Making this simple tax change will help countless Iowans be prepared to self-support and stay safe in their homes during the next emergency.