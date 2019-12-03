The annual Grinch contest is in its final week. Voters have until Thursday noon, Dec. 5, to cast their votes for a favorite Grinch. Voting boxes are set up at designated local businesses for each candidate.
The five candidates and their voting locations are Jessica Burkhart, Williams Wellness Center; Savanna DeJong, Studio 17; Nicholas Dittmer, Oelwein schools and Bodensteiner Implement; Natalie Stasi, Oelwein schools; and Jake Steil, Transco Railway Products.
Persons may vote by donating a non-perishable food item or $1 per vote (no Ramen noodles, please). All proceeds from this annual event are donated to the Oelwein Community Kitchen Cupboard.
The winning Grinch will be crowned at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, in the Community Plaza during the Olde Tyme Christmas celebration.