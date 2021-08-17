Gundersen Health System has joined a growing number of medical services requiring its staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
All employees in its 22-county service area spread through Northeast Iowa, Southern Minnesota and Western Wisconsin must be vaccinated by Nov. 1, according to a news release issued Tuesday.
Gundersen Palmer Lutheran Hospital and Clinics in West Union is one of the system’s six hospitals.
MercyOne, which operates the hospital in Oelwein, made a similar announcement last week, requiring “colleagues and medical staff” to be vaccinated. Those with strongly held religious beliefs or medical reason can apply for exemption.
The region is experiencing an uptick in COVID-19 cases. From July 1-22, only 11 positive COVID-19 tests were reported, but the numbers spiked in the final nine days of the month with 26 positives. The most recently released figures from the Iowa Department of Public Health show 41 positive tests reported in Fayette County from Aug. 1-10.
The trends are similar in Buchanan County, although positive reports began increasing in frequency in the middle of July. From Aug. 1-10, there have been 52 positives in Buchanan County.
As of Wednesday, Aug. 11, Fayette and Buchanan Counties each had two people hospitalized, according to state tracking. Twenty-seven were hospitalized in Black Hawk County.
“COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are rising locally and nationally, driven almost entirely by the highly contagious Delta variant and by those who have not been vaccinated against the virus,” the Gundersen news release says.
The latest figures available from the state show vaccination rates of 44.8% in Fayette County and 43.7% in Buchanan County.
About 85% of Gundersen Health System staff have been vaccinated and follow mitigation measures including wearing masks and eye protection, safe distancing, thorough hand hygiene, and regular deep cleaning, the news release says.
“Gundersen joins dozens of local and regional health systems, schools and organizations in requiring vaccination to protect against COVID-19,” the release says.
Anyone age 12 and older, patients and non-patients, can get a free COVID-19 vaccination at Gundersen. Visit gundersenhealth.org/vaccine for information on vaccine eligibility and to schedule an appointment.
Free vaccinations are also available at Hy-Vee Pharmacy in Oelwein, the Buchanan County Heath Center Oelwein Pharmacy (walk-ins on Tuesdays and Thursdays), and Scott Pharmacy in Fayette.
In Buchanan County, vaccination is available at Buchanan County Public Health and the MercyOne Jesup Pharmacy.