HAZLETON — It’s that time of year again when the Hazleton/Fontana Cemetery Association will be doing the spring cleanup. People that would like to keep any of their winter grave decorations are asked to have them removed by ¬Wednesday, April 15. The Association will be removing all remain-ing decorations on April 20.
New spring decorations can be placed in the cemetery starting April 21. Please see the signs at the cemetery entrances for abbreviated regulations. One shepherd’s hook and miniature flag, as well as two container units, permitted per grave. All others will be removed.
A full enumeration of grave decoration regulations can be had by requesting one from the town-ship clerk at 1860 125th St., Hazleton, IA 50641.
Following these regulations helps Hazleton Township Cemeteries remain beautiful and well-maintained.