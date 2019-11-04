House fire Saturday night on West Charles

A passing motorist noticed smoke coming from the eaves of a house Saturday night on the city’s west side and alerted officials. The Oelwein Fire Department responded to 408 W. Charles St., where a fire was working its way through the attic of the small one-story house.
Oelwein Fire Chief Mike Hillman reported the fire appears to have been electrical in nature and began on the main floor, before spreading up a wall and into the attic area. He said it had a good start before the passing motorist saw the smoke trailing out of the eaves and roof.
An Internet search indicates the homeowner is Kimberly McIntosh, however, no one was home at the time of the fire.
Oelwein firefighters called in Maynard Fire & Rescue to assist with manpower until they had the fire under control. Oelwein remained on the scene more than two and one-half hours.
Chief Hillman said the home sustained extensive damage from fire, smoke and water.