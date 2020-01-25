A new sign that went up Friday in front of the former Shopko Hometown building on South Frederick Avenue has raised a stir — and a lot of questions. The large sign on a wooden base announces a “Fresh New Store (with) Even Fresher Savings. Dollar Fresh coming soon.”
Oelwein Chamber and Area Development Executive Director Deb Howard confirmed Friday afternoon that Dollar Fresh, a smaller market grocery of the Hy-Vee brand is looking at the old Shopko building as a site for a new store.
“OCAD has contacted Hy-Vee multiple times for as long as I’ve been here, but they have always turned us down,” Howard said. That is, until now. Howard said interest in locating one of the company’s new smaller market grocery stores had been renewed and she is hoping the sign is not getting the cart before the horse.
“We’re very excited about the prospect of adding a new grocery store to the benefits of living in Oelwein. The company (Hy-Vee) still has a lot of due diligence to get through, check everything out about the property, building, etc. We’re hoping for no glitches as they move forward with their plans,” Howard said.
She pointed out that the project is still very much a work in progress and people need to let this go through the process and be patient.
The town of Oelwein once boasted a half-dozen or more chain groceries along with many mom-and-pop neighborhood stores. For the past 20 years, Fareway has been the only full-service grocery store serving the town of more than 6,000 people.
“Another grocery store in town has been on our list for a long time. The biggest plus would be Sunday sales,” Howard said. The Dollar Fresh stores in other towns such as Toledo, Osceola and Creston are open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.
Hy-Vee Dollar Fresh is an effort to focus on fresh food, high quality and low prices, in a smaller format from its mega Hy-Vee grocery.
“While I can’t say 100 percent that it will happen, it seems to be a pretty confident step by putting the sign up. People need to be patient and let the company get through the preparations necessary to make it happen” Howard said.