The Oelwein Utility Department will conduct its biannual hydrant flushing next week in all quadrants of the city. Flushing will begin each day at 7 a.m. and continue until 3:30 p.m. Residents are asked not to wash clothes both days of flushing due to rust being stirred up in the water.
Residents then should check both their hot and cold water before washing clothes to see if the water quality has returned to normal.
The hydrant flushing schedule for Monday and Tuesday, Oct 28, 29 is as follows:
In the Northwest quadrant: From 13th Avenue to the viaduct and south of Second Street from Fourth Avenue to North Frederick. This includes residents of Second Street.
In the Northeast quadrant: South of Third Street from North Frederick to Third Avenue and west of Third Avenue from Third Street to East Charles. This does not include residents along Third Street NE but does include residents along Third Avenue NE.
In the Southeast quadrant: West of Third Avenue from East Charles to Highway 281. This does include residents along Third Avenue SE.
In the Southwest quadrant: All areas
The hydrant flushing schedule for Wednesday and Thursday, Oct 30-31 is as follows:
Northwest quadrant: North of Second Street from Great Western Avenue to North Frederick Avenue. This does not include residents along Second Street.
Northeast quadrant: North of Third Street from North Frederick to Outer Road and east of Third Avenue from East Charles Street to Ninth Street. This does include residents along Third Street but does not include residents along Third Avenue.
Southeast quadrant: East of Third Avenue from East Charles Street to Seventh Street. This does not include residents along Third Avenue.