An Independence man is facing first degree arson charges after allegedly setting a fire in a Winthrop apartment.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a 911 at 3 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, in the 300 block of 220th Street West in Winthrop. An investigation found an individual had broken into an apartment and lighted or attempt to set off multiple flammable/explosive devices in the basement.
When deputies arrived on the scene, a fire was observed in the basement of the apartment and deputies were able to extinguish it.
While speaking with witnesses at the scene, the suspect was identified as Harry Nicholas Federspiel, 21, of Independence. Federspiel was located nearby and taken into custody without incident.
Following the initial response, a search warrant was conducted at Federspiel’s residence located in the 200 block of Sixth Avenue SE, Independence. Deputies found multiple items including masks, black clothing, newspapers, gloves and other items believed to be used in the crime.
Federspiel was charged with first degree arson (Class B felony) and first degree burglary (Class B felony). This incident remains under investigation and additional charges are pending. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit and Independence Police Department assisted in this incident.