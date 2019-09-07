Iowa FoodCorps orientation held in Oelwein

The Oelwein community hosted the Iowa FoodCorps Orientation Sept. 4-6.
The group represents 18 Iowa public schools that have Service Members working within their districts. These FoodCorps members work on projects that involve gardening, health, food sustainability, cafeteria food taste testing and providing many other health related projects.
School Districts include; Oelwein, Cedar Rapids, Postville, Des Moines, Ottumwa and Waterloo.
Miss Emma Dubay, Oelwein FoodCorps Service Member, and Barb Schmitz, School Counselor, coordinated the orientation with the Iowa State Director for FoodCorps and Iowa State Extension. The group stayed at the Farmer’s Daughters’ Quilt Shop and Retreat.
FoodCorps has been in the Oelwein School District for 9 years. The program has incorporated many new projects, with the Wings Park Community Garden being the largest project to date. Wings Park Community Garden is used for an outdoor classroom. Recently Wings Park has added chickens to the garden.
“Working with the State FoodCorps program has been a great experience for me personally,” said Schmitz, who is site director for the program. “The hands on learning we are providing our students at Wings Park is focused on 21st Century Learning Skills. When you think about all the schools in Iowa and only 18 are fortunate enough to have this program, Oelwein is honored to host and support a FoodCorps Service Member.”
“When we see children learning about food, healthy options, planting and growing food and even caring for the chickens we know we are creating a better future for everyone,” Schmitz added. Barb Schmitz, Site Director for the program.
The orientation included Service Work, School Mentoring, Garden Lessons and Cooking Projects. Oelwein Community Schools Superintendent Josh Ehn, and Oelwein City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger, opened the orientation with a short presentation on the city of Oelwein and the Oelwein School District.