JOHNSTON (AP) — A Dallas County resident who hadn't traveled out of state has tested positive for the coronavirus, marking the first "community spread" of the virus in Iowa, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Saturday night.
Speaking at a news conference in the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, Reynolds said the 18th person who has tested positive for the COVID-19 was 61-80 years old. While others who tested positive had been infected after being in regions where the disease was more widespread, the latest case indicates the virus was becoming more common in Iowa.
Reynolds said people should avoid gatherings of more than 250 people. Despite actions by other governors to cancel school, Reynolds said she wouldn't support such a move unless more people tested positive.
Many colleges have opted to shift to online classes and Des Moines Public Schools has extended spring break because of the disease.
For most people, the COVID-19 causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness. Most people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.
A news release issued Saturday by the Governor's office also noted there is community spread in Omaha, Neb. Community spread occurs when individuals have been infected with the virus in an area and cannot specifically identify the source of the infection, or do not know how or where they became infected.
The news release also says: "At this time, school closures are not recommended. Based on CDC guidelines:
"If a school has a positive case in a student, faculty member or visitor, we recommend a short-term suspension of a few days for cleaning to mitigate spread of the virus.
"If there is significant absenteeism of staff and students, they should consider a short to medium length suspension of 2 to 4 weeks.
"For substantial community spread, longer suspensions of 4 to 8 weeks or more are recommended."
The news release also includes these recommendations:
• People 60 years of age and older with underlying conditions should stay at home and avoid gatherings or other situations of potential exposures, including travel to affected areas.
• Consider personal social distancing measures: avoid large gatherings, limit the number of attendees per gathering.
• Consider working remotely or online learning when possible.
• Encourage staff to telework (when feasible), particularly individuals at increased risk of severe illness.
• Limit non-essential work travel and gatherings.
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID19 in Iowa provided by IDPH can be found here. In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.
The news release says state agencies are taking the following steps:
• The IDPH encourages long-term care facilities to align their practices with recent guidance issued by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services that limits non-essential visitors to long-term care facilities. In addition, IDPH is requesting that long-term care facilities report to the department when greater than two staff or residents are ill with respiratory symptoms without another diagnosis.
• The IDPH further encourages long-term care facilities to implement additional visitor limitation protocols as deemed necessary to protect the life and safety of their residents.
• On Saturday, the Iowa Veterans Home announced it is restricting all visitors to both residents and staff in accordance with new national guidelines for nursing homes from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Only Iowa Veterans Home staff will be allowed access, and all staff will be screened prior to entering.
• The Iowa Department of Human Services suspended all in-person visitation for their six state-run facilities to prevent risk to the individuals served and to mitigate against community-spread. The department will consider limited exceptions and is offering virtual options to allow continued communication with loved ones.
• The DHS is putting policies in place to ensure access to childcare during this time, including financial and operational assistance. These include paying child care providers based on enrollment rather than attendance, and expediting licensing to enable increasing capacity. Childcare inspection and regulatory functions will shift to provide technical assistance focused on hygiene and sanitation. DHS also recognizes the stress that emergency events cause children and families and are developing strategies to identify and address their needs.