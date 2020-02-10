An Iowa meat company is recalling approximately 270 pounds of ready-to-eat beef stick products because of misbranding and an undeclared allergenic. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall in a news release over the weekend.
The product, produced by the Family Traditions Meat Company of Ackley, Iowa, contains milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.
The affected products were 3- and 6-ounce vacuum-packages, containing “Arcadia Meats Smoked Beef Sticks Original,” with lot numbers 31819, 33719 and 00620.
The fully cooked, ready-to-eat beef stick items were produced Nov. 14, 2019, Dec. 3, 2019 and Jan. 6, 2020. They have a shelf life of six months.
According to the news release, the items were shipped to retail locations in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, South Dakota and Wisconsin. There have not been any confirmed reports of illness due to the mislabeling.
The issue was discovered by a compliance officer with the Iowa Department of Agriculture during in-commerce surveillance activities at a retail store.
Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Jolene Heikens, vice president of sales with Family Traditions Meat Company; or Ashley Morton, hazard coordinator with Family Traditions Meat Company, at (641) 847-8116.