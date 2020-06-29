FAYETTE — Four Fayette County residents have been appointed to the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach council nominating committee, Justin Steffens, council chairperson announced. The committee is charged with nominating candidates for the six vacancies on the council before Aug. 26, 2020.
Committee members selected to nominate extension council candidates for the 2020 election are David Derflinger, Stanley; Karla Gavin, Fayette; Donise Recker, Oelwein and Kevin Steffens, Maynard.
By law, the nominating committee must include two women and two men and cannot include any current member of the council. The committee is required to take county geography into consideration when nominating candidates.
“Serving as an extension council member is one way to give back to your community. If you believe local educational opportunities are vital to the community’s well-being, then you should consider running for council,” said Terry Maloy, director for the Iowa Extension Council Association. “It is rewarding to know that people are able to improve their lives, farms, businesses and communities because of ISU Extension and Outreach’s education and information.”
Candidates nominated by the committee must submit petitions containing the names of 25 qualified voters to the county auditor by 5 p.m. on Aug. 26, 2020. Additionally, individuals may petition to have their names placed on the ballot through a self-nominating process by submitting petitions with 25 names to the county auditor.
Petition forms are available from the county auditor and at the county extension office.
Voters will cast ballots for the nominees in the Nov. 3, general election. Successful candidates will serve four-year terms beginning in January 2021. In addition to the four seats open for four-year terms, two seats are open for a two-year term, to complete the unexpired terms.
ISU Extension and Outreach builds a strong Iowa by engaging all Iowans in research, education, and extension experiences to address current and emerging real-life challenges. Learn more www.extension.iastate.edu.